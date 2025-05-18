Urgent care closer to home for rural and remote communities

Source: NZ Music Month takes to the streets

Kiwis living in rural and remote communities will benefit from a significant funding boost to urgent and after-hours healthcare services, Associate Health Minister Matt Doocey says.“Access to healthcare is one of the biggest concerns for people living in rural and remote communities,” Mr Doocey says.“Our Government is committed to ensuring all New Zealanders can get the care they need, when they need it – no matter where they live. This investment will bring healthcare closer to home for more people.“Budget 2025 is investing $164 million over four years to strengthen urgent and after-hours care nationwide, meaning 98 per cent of Kiwis will be able to access these services within one hour’s drive of their home.”The funding includes targeted support for more than 70 rural and remote communities, including:

Extended after-hours

24/7 on-call in-person clinical support

Improved access to diagnostics and medicines

Changes will be rolled out over the next two years to ensure services are tailored to the specific needs of each community. This year, new services will be trialled in Twizel, Tākaka, Tūrangi, Te Kūiti, Coromandel, and Great Barrier Island before being rolled out nationwide.“People in rural New Zealand deserve access to timely, quality healthcare. This investment will reduce travel times, improve access to services, and help take pressure off our emergency departments.“This is about delivering practical improvements that make a real difference for people living in rural and remote areas. Geography shouldn’t be a barrier to getting the healthcare you need,” Mr Doocey says.

MIL OSI