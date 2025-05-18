Save the Children says Budget 2025 must commit to improving children’s wellbeing

Source: Save the Children



Ahead of this week’s Budget announcement, Save the Children is calling on the Government to provide greater investment in children following a damning report showing New Zealand ranks among the lowest countries in the OECD for child wellbeing and mental health.

UNICEF’s global report card – released this week – shows New Zealand ranks 32nd out of 36 wealthy countries analysed for children’s wellbeing, while also highlighting New Zealand has the highest youth suicide rate among the 36 -nearly three times the average-and ranks last for child and youth mental health. It also shows that bullying remains a widespread issue, with New Zealand posting the second-highest rate of bullying among children.

Other reports from Save the Children’s own climate modelling showing the impact of climate change on children’s lives, alongside Government statistics, show children’s wellbeing, including their physical and mental health, basic needs including food security, housing and access to healthcare are under threat.

Additionally, a report released by the Auditor-General, revealed that child-informed budget decisions are critical if we are to avoid harming already vulnerable children and families due to cuts to funding of critical services.

“Government budget decisions have a direct impact on the lives and wellbeing of every New Zealander,” says Save the Children New Zealand’s Advocacy and Research Director Jacqui Southey.

“It’s clear that greater investment is needed to improve the wellbeing of our children. If New Zealand is to have a prosperous future, we need to invest to ensure our children live good lives now and have bright futures to look forward to.

“New Zealand ranking the worst in the world for youth suicides is devasting. Greater government investment in child health, wellbeing and the essentials they need to live good lives now is critical. We need to ensure that as a nation we are making funding decisions that improve the lives of our children and families.”

Ms Southey says investing in children also means investing in families to ensure they have liveable incomes, healthy and affordable housing, enough healthy food and access to quality healthcare and education for all ages. These are the foundations of a healthy thriving society.

“The grim reality for many New Zealand families living on the lowest incomes is that they are struggling to afford the very basics. The high cost of housing, food, and electricity, combined with growing unemployment particularly for youth, increased numbers of avoidable hospital admissions and rising child poverty levels are all worrying signs that life is very tough for thousands of New Zealand families, and it is those families who will struggle most in the event of a climate emergency.

“Targeted investment is needed in ensuring liveable incomes for all families, alongside a greater focus on climate emissions reduction and investing in climate resilient child-critical services.”