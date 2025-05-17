Napier homicide: Police launch 0800 number for information

Source: New Zealand Police

Attribute to Detective Inspector Martin James, District Manager Criminal Investigations:

Police investigating the death of 15-year-old Kaea Karauria from Napier says rumours the whānau and victim have gang affiliations are damaging and unhelpful to the investigation and the family have no gang connections at all.

Kaea was found critically injured at an Alexander Avenue address early on Sunday morning. Despite all efforts by ambulance staff, he died at the scene. No arrests have been made at this stage.

We are making good progress with plenty of information coming in, but we are still seeking further information about those involved on the night.

We have set up a phoneline for those wanting to share information about the incident and people can leave a message on 0800 852 525.

This is one of a range of ways the public can make contact with us.

Footage of the incident can be uploaded here.

Information can also be reported online, or by calling 105 and referencing the file number 250511/1317.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

