Advocacy – Aotearoa New Zealand Stands in Solidarity: Keffiyeh Day, May 11, 2025 Announced

Source: Palestine Forum of New Zealand

Auckland, New Zealand – Communities across Aotearoa New Zealand are coming together to mark Keffiyeh Day on May 11, 2025 – a day of solidarity, cultural pride, and resistance in support of the Palestinian people.

On this day, people from all walks of life are encouraged to wear the iconic Palestinian keffiyeh (scarf) – a symbol of resilience, identity, and resistance – to raise awareness about the ongoing struggle for justice and human rights in Palestine.

Keffiyeh Day is more than a cultural celebration; it is a powerful statement of unity. In workplaces, schools, universities, and public spaces, New Zealanders will proudly don the keffiyeh to amplify Palestinian voices and stand against oppression and injustice.

“The keffiyeh has become a global emblem of solidarity. In wearing it, we honour Palestinian heritage and reaffirm our collective commitment to justice, freedom, and dignity for all,” said Maher Nazzal, chair of the Palestine Forum of New Zealand.

Events on the Day Include:

Community gatherings and photo calls

Workplace and campus solidarity actions

Educational workshops and cultural displays

A nationwide social media campaign using the hashtag #KeffiyehDayNZ

Organized by the Palestine Forum of New Zealand, Keffiyeh Day is part of a growing global movement to keep Palestine visible on the international stage and ensure that Palestinian narratives continue to be heard.

We warmly invite individuals, community groups, organizations, and public figures across Aotearoa to participate in Keffiyeh Day 2025 and show their solidarity.

Maher Nazzal

Founder, Palestine Forum of New Zealand