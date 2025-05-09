Stats NZ information release: LGBT+ population of Aotearoa New Zealand: Year ended June 2023

Source: Statistics New Zealand

LGBT+ population of Aotearoa New Zealand: Year ended June 2023 – 9 May 2025 – LGBT+ population of Aotearoa New Zealand provides key demographic and economic characteristics of the LGBT+ population as a whole, of the transgender and non-binary populations, and of the sexual minorities’ populations. The statistics include qualifications and income, as well as experiences of depression and anxiety for those who are part of the LGBT+ population.

This release includes tables of data based on questions on sexual identity and gender included in the Household Economic Survey (HES) for the year ended June 2023 – a survey of about 14,100 responding households (including more than 28,670 people aged 18 and over).

In 2025, HES data about the LGBT+ population has been included in a larger analytical report based predominantly on 2023 Census data. This report is due to be published in June.

Files: