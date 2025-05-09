Frontline Services Brings Old-School Reliability to Modern Equipment Support Across New Zealand

Source: Press Release Service – Christchurch

Christchurch-based Frontline Services is redefining what businesses expect from equipment servicing and breakdown support. Founded by Chris Allan, a qualified auto electrician with over a decade of experience in the military and hire industry, the company blends traditional values with modern solutions to keep civil, material handling, and access equipment running at peak performance.

“At Frontline, we don’t overpromise—we just show up, do the work properly, and communicate clearly,” says Allan. “That’s how we’ve built long-term relationships with clients who trust us to keep their operations moving.”

The company offers a full range of services, including mechanical, hydraulic, and auto-electrical breakdowns, scheduled servicing, compliance certifications, and safety installations for forklifts, heavy equipment, and MEWPs (Mobile Elevating Work Platforms).

Clients such as Next Level Civil say that dependability is what makes the difference.

“The team at Frontline Services have been completing our auto-electrical and mechanical work for many years now,” says Ryan Ruthe, Managing Director of Next Level Civil.

“They run a very skilled team with a flexible skillset required to diagnose, fix, and keep our plant and vehicles operating at a high level. Couldn’t recommend them enough to any contractors needing a team that pretty much takes care of anything auto-electrical and mechanical.”

Now, the team is preparing to launch a new Fleet Management solution that integrates GPS tracking with service scheduling and live machine insights. The system is designed to help clients reduce downtime, plan maintenance more effectively, and proactively manage breakdown risks.

Allan says the expansion is part of the company’s broader commitment to combining old-school work ethic with forward-thinking tools.

“We’re not here for shortcuts,” he adds. “We’re here to be the kind of service partner you never have to chase.”

About Frontline Services

Based in Christchurch, Frontline Services provides expert mechanical, hydraulic, and auto-electrical support for businesses across New Zealand. The company works across the civil, access, and material handling industries and is driven by four simple values:

• We do the right thing

• We work smarter together

• We put customers first

• We earn trust every day

For more information, visit: https://frontlineservices.co.nz

