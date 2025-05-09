Advocacy – A Message to Pope Leo XIV – Statement from the Palestine Forum of New Zealand

Source: Palestine Forum of New Zealand

The Palestine Forum of New Zealand extends its heartfelt congratulations to His Holiness Pope Leo XIV on his election as the 267th Pope of the Roman Catholic Church.

We recognize this moment as a significant chapter in the Church’s history, and we pray that His Holiness will be a voice of courage, justice, and compassion for all oppressed peoples, especially in Palestine.

We remember with deep gratitude how the late Pope Francis stood by the Christians of Gaza in their darkest hours, calling them nightly until his final moments to offer prayers and words of hope. That extraordinary act of solidarity was a message not only to the Christians of Gaza but to all Palestinians: their suffering is seen, and their humanity is sacred.

Today, we call upon His Holiness Pope Leo XIV to continue this noble legacy — to be a steadfast advocate for peace, justice, and the dignity of the Palestinian people, including the Christian communities under siege in Gaza.

From Aotearoa New Zealand, we reaffirm our solidarity with all those who work for justice, peace, and the protection of human dignity.

Palestine Forum of New Zealand