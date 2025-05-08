Government’s attack on Pay Equity a major setback for Māori and Pacific wāhine – PSA

Source: PSA



The PSA strongly condemns the Government’s sudden decision to rewrite Aotearoa’s pay equity laws, a move that threatens decades of progress for women, especially Māori and Pacific wāhine.

Announced without consultation and passed into law last night, the rollback creates new barriers to pay equity claims and undermines hard-won gains in fairness and justice, says PSA Te Kaihautū Māori Janice Panoho.

“The Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi is particularly concerned about the impact on Māori and Pacific wāhine, who are disproportionately represented in underpaid sectors and already suffer the combined effects of racial and gender-based inequities.

“This decision will only entrench intergenerational poverty in our communities. The PSA calls on the Government to honour its commitment to equity and Te Tiriti o Waitangi, and to reverse this cruel and short-sighted move,” says Panoho.

“The changes will worsen pay gaps, particularly for those in already underpaid sectors. The PSA highlights the contradiction in dismantling protections while claiming commitment to equity under the Kia Toipoto (the Public Service Pay Gaps Action Plan 2021-24).

Progress achieved through efforts like Te Whakapiri (the joint working group of union and Government agency representatives), which in 2024 saw Māori pay gaps drop to 4.8% and senior leadership representation increase to 17.1%, is now under threat, Panoho says.

“The PSA stands with affected workers and calls on the public and allies to unite against this discriminatory legislation and uphold the right for women to be paid fairly through Pay Equity,” Panoho says.