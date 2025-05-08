First Responders – Glen Innes building fire update #2

Source: Fire and Emergency New Zealand



Fire and Emergency New Zealand has contained a building fire at Mayfair Place in Glen Innes, Auckland this morning.

Incident Controller Shane Munro says there are still eight crews at the Work and Income building, checking for hotspots and dampening them down.

Fire investigators are also at the scene.

“We responded to the fire at around 7am, and had 15 crews and additional support vehicles at the height of the blaze,” he says.

“As with any building fire, please avoid the smoke and keep doors and windows closed.”