Unemployment rate remains at 5.1 percent in the March 2025 quarter – Stats NZ media and information release: Labour market statistics: March 2025 quarter

Unemployment rate remains at 5.1 percent in the March 2025 quarter

Source: Statistics New Zealand

Unemployment rate remains at 5.1 percent in the March 2025 quarter 7 May 2025 – The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 5.1 percent in the March 2025 quarter, unchanged from last quarter, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

In the March 2025 quarter:

  • the unemployment rate was 5.1 percent
  • the employment rate was 67.2 percent
  • annual wage inflation was 2.9 percent
  • average ordinary time hourly earnings were $42.79.

“Seasonally adjusted levels of unemployment remained at 156,000 between the December 2024 and March 2025 quarters,” labour market spokesperson Abby Johnston said. 

