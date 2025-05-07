Unemployment rate remains at 5.1 percent in the March 2025 quarter – Stats NZ media and information release: Labour market statistics: March 2025 quarter

Source: Statistics New Zealand

Unemployment rate remains at 5.1 percent in the March 2025 quarter – 7 May 2025 – The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 5.1 percent in the March 2025 quarter, unchanged from last quarter, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

In the March 2025 quarter:

the unemployment rate was 5.1 percent

the employment rate was 67.2 percent

annual wage inflation was 2.9 percent

average ordinary time hourly earnings were $42.79.

“Seasonally adjusted levels of unemployment remained at 156,000 between the December 2024 and March 2025 quarters,” labour market spokesperson Abby Johnston said.

