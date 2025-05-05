Defence and Employment – PSA welcomes increased Defence spend on civilian salaries

Source: PSA



Union also seeks a commitment from the NZDF to retain civilian roles.

The PSA has welcomed the news from the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) that $33 million will be allocated to staff pay increases over the next four years as the result of last year’s industrial action.

“We’re very pleased to see increased funding for civilian personnel salaries in yesterday’s NZDF announcement,” Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi national secretary Fleur Fitzsimons says.

“This decision is a response to civilian staff’s strike action last year.”

Non-uniformed NZDF staff, which includes engineers, IT specialists, and other support staff, undertook weeks of industrial action from September to November, culminating in a strike.

The settlement of the strike action contains a specific clause on the union working together with the NZDF on the $33 million of funding allocated from the Budget.

“The NZDF have already been in touch with the PSA to work through the allocation of this funding,” Fitzsimons says.

The NZDF’s 3000-plus civilian workforce is currently undergoing a change proposal process which seeks to cut 374 roles.

“While this is good news, the NZDF has already lost 144 highly skilled, diligent personnel through the voluntary redundancy process.

“To ensure the remaining workers aren’t overwhelmed with large workloads and can continue to deliver this essential mahi, we will be seeking a commitment that there will be no more job cuts.”