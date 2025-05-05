Climate News: April very warm, and for north of both islands: wet – NIWA’s Climate Summary – April 2025

Source: NIWA



The month of April was very warm across New Zealand, with last month very wet for northern parts of both islands, according to NIWA’s Climate Summary for April 2025.

Temperatures were well above average throughout the country. It was the warmest April on record for 22 locations, with a further 52 locations observing near-record high April mean temperatures.

April was very wet for Northland, Tasman, and Canterbury. Rainfall was above normal or well above normal for northern parts of the North Island, Taranaki, western Wellington, northern parts of the South Island, eastern Canterbury, and Central Otago.

Auckland was the coolest of the six main centres, Christchurch the coolest, Dunedin the driest and sunniest, while Tauranga was the wettest and least sunny for April.