Vietnam sets world record with dazzling drone show featuring 10,500 drones

Source: Media Outreach

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 4 May 2025 – A standout moment in the celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – April 30, 2025) was an extraordinary drone light show that lit up the skies over Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, on April 28.

The drone light show in Ho Chi Minh City on April 28 featured an impressive fleet of 10,500 drones. Photo: Nguyễn Thế Dương

Featuring an impressive fleet of 10,500 drones, the performance dazzled spectators with vibrant, emotionally charged visuals that transformed the night sky and left an indelible impression on both locals and visitors.

The show dazzled spectators with vibrant, emotionally charged visuals that left an indelible impression on both locals and visitors. Photo: Nguyễn Thế Dương

The show was produced by Prowtech International Vina Joint Stock Company in partnership with domestic and international collaborators. More than a large-scale entertainment showcase, the spectacle embodied Vietnam’s spirit of innovation, resilience, and bold ambition in the digital era.

The performance was certified by Guinness World Records as the “largest drone light show by number of drones flying simultaneously.”

Most notably, the performance was officially certified by Guinness World Records as the “largest drone light show by number of drones flying simultaneously.”

For full event coverage and media assets, please visit:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1lWjW-5faZbNqd3YsL3Fomxz6cWyf3vEf

Hashtag: #Prowtech

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.