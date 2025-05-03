Awards – Dunedin apprentice Trent Toomey named overall winner of Plumbing World scholarship at 2025 New Zealand Plumbing Awards

Source: Master Plumbers Gasfitters and Drainlayers



Dunedin apprentice Trent Toomey has been named the overall winner of the prestigious Plumbing World Scholarship, recognised for his outstanding dedication, determination, and maturity well beyond his 21 years.

The third-year Masterlink apprentice was presented with his Plumbing World Scholarship at the 2025 New Zealand Plumbing Awards Ceremony on Friday 2 May, held this year in Brisbane, Australia.

Toomey’s ambition and determination to succeed made him a standout nominee. His host company and employers, Shelley and Sean Reynolds, owners of Gas and Water Ltd. in Dunedin, highlighted his strong work ethic and proactive attitude.

“Trent actively seeks out areas where he can contribute, anticipating how the job is to be done, and is eager to learn new skills,” they shared, adding, “If Trent completes his scheduled work before the end of the working day, he does not hesitate to request additional jobs,” say Shelley and Sean Reynolds.

His eagerness to learn has meant in just three years, Toomey has already passed his plumbing, gasfitting, and drainlaying registration exams with high marks, and was able to complete his certifying exams in March.

The Reynolds’ noted that Toomey’s value to the company goes well beyond his technical skills, reflecting his broader contributions to the team and the industry.

“Trent turns up to work every day with a smile on his face and is enthusiastic no matter what job he has been assigned for the day”.

Last year, Toomey won the Trustees Apprentice Award for Otago at the 2024 Mac Mackenzie Trust Awards, recognising second-year apprentices who excel in their training or overcome significant challenges.

Toomey’s Masterlink Regional Manager, Danny Ledwith, also praised his determination and initiative.

“Twelve months ago, Trent took full responsibility for his learning and committed to completing all of his online and on-job assessments, impressively getting ahead of the curriculum by finishing assessments before they were even released. His proactive attitude toward his apprenticeship is a clear demonstration of his personal growth and maturity,” says Mr Ledwith.

The Plumbing World Scholarship is awarded annually to three Masterlink apprentices who show outstanding commitment, personal growth, and maturity. Winners receive a $1,000 credit at Plumbing World, with the overall winner also receiving conference registration to the 2026 New Zealand Plumbing Conference, including flights, accommodation, and a guest ticket for the New Zealand Plumbing Awards.

In addition to Toomey, Blake Jones-Downes and Rory Van Vroonhoven also received the 2025 Plumbing World Scholarship, each taking home a $1,000 Plumbing World credit and tickets to attend the 2026 New Zealand Plumbing Conference.