Petdirect Secures Exclusive NZ Rights to M-PETS

Petdirect, New Zealand’s leading Kiwi-owned pet retailer, is proud to announce the exclusive launch of M-PETS, a globally recognised brand of high-quality, design-led pet essentials. Already available in over 70 countries, M-PETS is now officially and exclusively distributed in New Zealand by Petdirect, with a curated range of over 100 everyday products for cats and dogs and more coming soon.

While some M-PETS products may have trickled into the New Zealand market in the past, Petdirect now holds exclusive rights to the brand, giving Kiwi pet parents access to a growing range that has never before been locally available to New Zealanders.

“We’ve secured exclusive distribution of the M-Pets range in New Zealand, and we’re offering a curated selection of great value, quality items, and we’re planning to add more quickly.” says Dean Kippenberger, Head of Merchandise at Petdirect.

The M-PETS range, now available exclusively at Petdirect, features durable and stylish beds and grooming tools in multiple sizes, high-quality toys that support stimulation and enrichment, as well as functional and aesthetically pleasing feeding, travel and hygiene products.

Thoughtfully designed, every product combines quality, safety and modern aesthetics – without the premium price tag.

“Some retailers may have stocked a few M-PETS product in the past, but no one has offered the width of range and invested in stock as we have,” states Kippenberger. “By owning the range locally, we’re able to deliver better value, greater consistency and a much broader assortment than ever seen in NZ.”

The launch comes as new insights from Petdirect’s 2024 Pet Census highlight just how much Kiwis are investing in their pets. Over a third of pet owners report spending more than $2000 a year, and many admit it’s more than they expected. Nearly four in ten say their pet costs exceed what they’d originally budgeted for, while others have adjusted their household spending to accommodate their furry family members.

“This is part of a wider strategy to rethink how Kiwis shop for their pets,” adds Kippenberger. “We’re focused on building a suite of exclusive quality brands that meet real needs – with great prices, quality and customer service. M-PETS sets the tone, and we’re only getting started.”

M-PETS is just the beginning. Petdirect is set to expand its portfolio of exclusive homebrands in 2025, reinforcing its commitment to offering smarter, higher-value options for New Zealand pet families.

Media Release 2 May 2025.

