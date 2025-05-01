Release: Labour backs workers while Govt cuts jobs and protections

Source: New Zealand Labour Party

This May Day Labour is standing with workers to defend decent jobs and fair pay.

“Many Kiwis are struggling to find work or have lost their jobs because of this Government’s disastrous choices,” Labour workplace relations and safety spokesperson Jan Tinetti said.

“Under National, unemployment is up to 5.1%, with 33,000 more people out of work. Construction workers are leaving the country, manufacturing jobs are being cut, and more Kiwis are worried about finding or keeping a job.

“They’re also making life harder for those still in work by scrapping Fair Pay Agreements, docking pay for strike action, and halting progress on pay transparency and equity.

“That makes it harder for workers to negotiate fair wages and keep their jobs. People are left with less job security, fewer rights, and pay that doesn’t keep up with the cost of living.

“Labour believes everyone deserves decent, secure work that allows them to make positive choices in their own lives,” Jan Tinetti said.

Jan Tinetti marked May Day at a workers’ hui at Hopukiore (Mount Drury) Reserve in Mt Maunganui, one of several held nationwide to push back against the Government’s anti-worker agenda. Labour Leader Chris Hipkins also spoke at a May Day event in New Plymouth with union leaders and workers. Other Labour MPs are marking the day at events around the country.

