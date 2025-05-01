Health – Whānau Stop Smoking for World Smokefree May – That’s Us

Source: Hapai Te Hauora



Whānau across Aotearoa are beginning their Smokefree journey this May as part of the That’s Us campaign, led by Hāpai te Hauora. The campaign encourages whānau to give up smoking for the month of May with the support of their local Stop Smoking Service.

To launch the campaign, promotional videos from Stop Smoking Services are being rolled out nationwide and will be screened in hospitals and GP waiting rooms.

Jasmine Graham, National Tobacco Control Manager at Hāpai te Hauora, says the support of trained Smokefree practitioners is a critical success factor in quitting. “Whānau who are trying to quit are most successful when supported by a Smokefree practitioner, where they can access Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) and tailored support. It’s so important that whānau know these services are available to them in their communities.”

That’s Us activations are taking place around the motu to promote Smokefree messages and remind whānau that it’s always the right time to begin their Smokefree journey.

“It takes an average of seven attempts to quit smoking. Our message is simply, even if you’ve tried before, give it another go. This time, you’ve got the whole nation behind you,” says Graham.

Smoking-related illnesses remain the leading cause of preventable death in Aotearoa. The time to act is now – Smokefree 2025.