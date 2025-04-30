Financial education will help disadvantaged kids succeed

Source: ACT Party

ACT’s Education spokesperson Laura McClure has welcomed the Government’s move to embed financial education into the school curriculum for Years 1 to 10, saying it will make a real difference – especially for disadvantaged students.

“Every young Kiwi should leave school equipped to navigate a market economy. Knowing how to earn, save, budget, and invest is an essential part of being successful in a civilised society,” says McClure.

“For students who don’t learn these lessons at home, financial education can be life-changing. It gives every student, no matter their background, a better footing to succeed later in life.

“These curriculum changes are part of a broader shift to refocus education on real-world skills instead of ideology. I’m proud to be part of a Government that is taking politics out of the classroom and putting practical skills back in.

“Financial literacy is a great equaliser. The left should welcome a reform that lifts disadvantaged students up, rather than dragging everyone else down.”

