Police exercise at Mānawa Bay tonight

Source: New Zealand Police (National News)

Police are advising the public about a planned training exercise taking place at Mānawa Bay tonight.

This has been in planning with support from emergency services as well as our partners at Auckland Airport and Mānawa Bay.

Please be advised that the exercise is taking place outside of Mānawa Bay’s operating hours.

Volunteers will be taking part in the exercise and the centre is not open to the general public.

The public will see a presence of Police and other emergency services outside Mānawa Bay.

There is no cause for alarm.

Police will provide updates when the exercise commences and when it is completed.

ENDS.

Jarred Williamson/NZ Police

MIL OSI