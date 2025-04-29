New appointments to Eden Park Trust Board

Source: New Zealand Government

Two new members have been appointed to the board of Eden Park Trust, Sport and Recreation Minister Mark Mitchell says.

“Marama Royal MNZM (Ngāti Whātua) and Hon Simon Bridges (Ngāti Maniapoto) will be bringing their extensive governance experience and passion for the Auckland region to support the leadership of New Zealand’s largest stadium.

“I am confident that these appointments will add fresh perspectives and expertise to help lead Eden Park through the current conversations about the park’s future.

“Marama Royal MNZM is Chair of the Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Trust Board and has extensive governance experience. She is an esteemed and experienced iwi leader who will bring significant governance experience, strong networks and deep understanding of the whenua to the role.

“Hon Simon Bridges is well known for his political experience where he served in several Cabinet positions, and more recently for his role as CEO of Auckland Business Chamber. His experience in both political and commercial settings offer unique perspective, skillset, and networks that would enable the board to thrive.

“I have also reappointed Kereyn Smith CNZM and Bill Birnie CNZM as members of the board to continue their steadfast commitment to the future of Eden Park.

“These appointments and reappointments will ensure strong leadership and a commitment to the future success of New Zealand’s iconic stadium,” says Mr Mitchell.

“I also acknowledge outgoing members, Victoria Toon and Renata Blair, whose terms ended in February. They have been influential in supporting relationships with residents, iwi and commercial entities, and I thank them for their services to the board over the years.”

