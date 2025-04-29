Advisory: Police exercise at Mānawa Bay is now live

Source: New Zealand Police (National News)

Police can advise that a planned training exercise at Mānawa Bay, near Auckland Airport is now under way.

The public are reminded that they may see tactical Police staff and other emergency services outside the centre.

There is no cause for alarm.

This exercise is taking place outside of Mānawa Bay’s operating hours.

Mānawa Bay and its car park are closed to the general public.

Police will issue a further advisory once the exercise is completed.

ENDS

Jarred Williamson/NZ Police

MIL OSI