Two in hot water following risky break in

A pair of alleged burglars in the middle of removing a hot water cylinder and copper piping from a Tikipunga property have been caught in the act.

Police were alerted to a burglary at a property undergoing renovation on Thomas Street just after 9.30am yesterday.

The homeowner reported seeing, through security cameras, two people allegedly inside the premises removing items from the home.

Whangārei Area Prevention Manager, Senior Sergeant Dave Wilkinson, says Police were notified after two people were seen breaking into the property, which is currently under construction.

“The Police Dog Unit, Delta, has responded and apprehended two people allegedly trying to run out the back of the property with tools.

“One person suffered a minor dog bite as a result.

“CCTV footage proved invaluable in this case, alerting the homeowner to the pair entering the property and allowing them to see the footage in real time.

“CCTV is a great security measure and not only can it alert you as incidents are happening, but it is also a crucial tool in identifying offenders and providing critical evidence.”

A 32-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman have been charged with burglary and will appear in Whangārei District Court today.

