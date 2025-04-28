Collaborative approach key to eradication of HPAI

Source: New Zealand Government

Partnership with industry has been key to the successful eradication of high pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) at a large commercial egg farm in Otago, says Biosecurity Minister Andrew Hoggard.The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) has now lifted the strict biosecurity controls that have been in place at Mainland’s Hillgrove property since the HPAI H7N6 strain was confirmed there in December last year – allowing the farm to begin repopulating.

“Rapid action on behalf of the farmer and MPI to stand up a response and restrict movements paid off. Tracing did not detect any HPAI-infected chickens beyond the farm where the disease originated.

“That has meant, with the focus of the response, along with support and expertise of the wider poultry industry, we have been able to quickly contain and stamp out this disease,” says Mr Hoggard.

“It has been important work, because New Zealand’s robust biosecurity system and the relative freedom from pests and disease that it protects play a massive part in our farmers’ competitive advantage.”

Andrew Hoggard says all the work that has been going in to prepare for the possible arrival of the H5N1 strain of avian influenza that has led to millions of bird deaths overseas, put New Zealand in a good position to deal with the less virulent H7N6 strain found on the farm.

“This was the first detection of HPAI in New Zealand and it tested some of the plans that are being developed for the arrival of HPAI H5N1. It certainly provides a timely reminder that all New Zealanders have a role to play in being prepared and that is through strong biosecurity as an essential first line of defence.

“Our geographic isolation has protected us from H5N1 to date, but we can’t afford to be complacent.”

