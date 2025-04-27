UNERASED: The Palestine Experience — A New Exhibition Opening in Auckland

Source: The Palestine Forum of New Zealand

Auckland, New Zealand – The Palestine Forum of New Zealand is proud to announce the opening of UNERASED: The Palestine Experience, an evocative and timely exhibition centering Palestinian stories of memory, resilience, and cultural identity.

The exhibition opens to the public on Friday, May 2, 2025, at 6:00 PM at 250 Ponsonby Road, Ponsonby, Auckland 1011, and runs until May 17, 2025.

UNERASED brings together visual art, photography, soundscapes, and personal testimonies to offer visitors an immersive experience of Palestinian history and contemporary life. It shines a light on narratives too often silenced, while celebrating the enduring spirit and culture of the Palestinian people.

“This exhibition is not just about memory—it’s about dignity, survival, and the refusal to be erased,” says Maher Nazzal, organiser and spokesperson for the Palestine Forum of New Zealand. “It invites all New Zealanders to bear witness, reflect, and stand in solidarity.”

The exhibition is open to the public with free entry. Schools, community groups, and organisations are warmly encouraged to arrange visits. Guided tours and discussions are available upon request.

Opening Night Details:

Date: Friday, May 2, 2025

Time: 6:00 PM

Venue: 250 Ponsonby Road, Ponsonby, Auckland 1011

Exhibition Dates: May 3 – 17, 2025

Opening Hours: 12 PM – 7 PM