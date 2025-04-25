G-DRAGON 2025 World Tour [Übermensch] IN MACAU, Presented by Galaxy Macau™, Landing in Galaxy Arena This June.

Source: Media Outreach

G-DRAGON 2025 WORLD TOUR [Übermensch] IN MACAU, presented by Galaxy Macau™ set to light up the Galaxy Arena on June 7-8.

MACAU SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 April 2025 – Get ready for an unforgettable music experience as G-DRAGON, the “King of K-pop,” announced the G-DRAGON 2025 WORLD TOUR [Übermensch] IN MACAU, presented by Galaxy Macau™, set to light up the Galaxy Arena on June 7-8. This marks his first solo performance in eight years and is a highly anticipated stop of his Asian tour. Over two electrifying nights, G-DRAGON will set the stage ablaze with his loyal FAMs (G-DRAGON fans) in attendance! Pre-sale tickets go on sale on April 28 at 12:00 noon, with general sales opening on April 30 at 12:00 noon.

This concert is a collaboration between Galaxy Corporation, AEG Presents, TME Live, and CHESSMAN, presented by Galaxy Macau and sponsored by HSBC, Trip.com Group and HopeGoo.

This year, G-DRAGON made his long-awaited return with his third solo studio album, Übermensch, in February, announcing the start of his world tour. The tour kicked off with two sold-out shows at Goyang Stadium, and Macau will be the fifth stop after Tokyo and Bulacan, and Osaka, generating immense excitement among FAMs eager to see the K-pop legend live.

The Galaxy Arena, Macau’s largest indoor venue, holds up to 16,000 guests, making it the perfect spot for this major event. Since its grand opening, it has hosted numerous international artists. With state-of-the-art sound systems and unobstructed views, the venue offers a 360-degree audiovisual experience, ensuring fans don’t miss a moment of the action. Whether you’re a fan of his music or captivated by his stage presence, the Macau stop is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. This event is being hailed as the “K-pop event of the year,” sure to create a buzz for tickets! Don’t miss the pre-sale on April 28 at 12:00 noon — be there to witness the king’s triumphant comeback!

Tickets are priced MOP2,399 / 1,999 / 1,799 / 1,499 / 1,299 / 1,099 / 899 (*Currency set based on the ticketing platform)

Show Date: June 7 – 8, 2025 Venue: Galaxy Arena Ticket Price: MOP2,399 / 1,999 / 1,799 / 1,499 / 1,299 / 1,099 / 899 *Currency set based on the ticketing platform G-DRAGON OFFICIAL MEMBERSHIP PRESALE: Survey Period: April 23, 2025 (Wed) 15:00 ~ April 24, 2025 (Thu) 23:59 Presale Date: April 28, 2025 (Mon) 12:00 ~ 23:59 HSBC Presale: April 29, 2025 (Tue) 10:00 ~ April 30, 2025 (Wed) 09:59 General on Sale: April 30, 2025 (Wed), 12:00 noon onwards Ticketing Platforms: Tickets will be available at Cityline and Galaxy Ticketing.

