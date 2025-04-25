G-DRAGON 2025 World Tour [Übermensch] IN MACAU, Presented by Galaxy Macau™, Landing in Galaxy Arena This June.

Source: Media Outreach
‘King of K-pop’ Long-Awaited Return! Countdown Begins for Ticket Sales on April 30
This concert is a collaboration between Galaxy Corporation, AEG Presents, TME Live, and CHESSMAN, presented by Galaxy Macau and sponsored by HSBC, Trip.com Group and HopeGoo.
This year, G-DRAGON made his long-awaited return with his third solo studio album, Übermensch, in February, announcing the start of his world tour. The tour kicked off with two sold-out shows at Goyang Stadium, and Macau will be the fifth stop after Tokyo and Bulacan, and Osaka, generating immense excitement among FAMs eager to see the K-pop legend live.
The Galaxy Arena, Macau’s largest indoor venue, holds up to 16,000 guests, making it the perfect spot for this major event. Since its grand opening, it has hosted numerous international artists. With state-of-the-art sound systems and unobstructed views, the venue offers a 360-degree audiovisual experience, ensuring fans don’t miss a moment of the action. Whether you’re a fan of his music or captivated by his stage presence, the Macau stop is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. This event is being hailed as the “K-pop event of the year,” sure to create a buzz for tickets! Don’t miss the pre-sale on April 28 at 12:00 noon — be there to witness the king’s triumphant comeback!
|Show Date:
|June 7 – 8, 2025
|Venue:
|Galaxy Arena
|Ticket Price:
|MOP2,399 / 1,999 / 1,799 / 1,499 / 1,299 / 1,099 / 899
*Currency set based on the ticketing platform
|G-DRAGON OFFICIAL MEMBERSHIP PRESALE:
|Survey Period:
April 23, 2025 (Wed) 15:00 ~ April 24, 2025 (Thu) 23:59
Presale Date:
April 28, 2025 (Mon) 12:00 ~ 23:59
|HSBC Presale:
|April 29, 2025 (Tue) 10:00 ~ April 30, 2025 (Wed) 09:59
|General on Sale:
|April 30, 2025 (Wed), 12:00 noon onwards
|Ticketing Platforms:
|Tickets will be available at Cityline and Galaxy Ticketing.
Hashtag: #GalaxyMacau #G-DRAGON #Übermensch
