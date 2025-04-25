Frozen anchovies recalled due to the presence of a marine biotoxin

Source: Ministry for Primary Industries

New Zealand Food Safety is supporting Pendarves Ltd in its recall of a specific range of imported frozen anchovies due to the presence of a marine biotoxin.

“Testing of the product has found the presence of domonic acid, a neurotoxin produced by certain algae that can cause amnesic shellfish poisoning in humans,” says New Zealand Food Safety’s acting deputy director-general Claire McDonald.

“These products should not be eaten. You can return them to the place of purchase for a refund. If that’s not possible, throw it out.”

The affected products were sold at a small number of supermarkets and specialty stores.

Visit New Zealand Food Safety’s recall page for up-to-date information and photographs of the affected product.

Food recall: Imported whole frozen anchovies

New Zealand Food Safety has not received any notifications of associated illness.

Symptoms are mainly gastrointestinal, especially at low toxin levels. These usually appear within 24 hours of eating and may include vomiting, nausea, diarrhoea, and abdominal cramps.

In more serious cases there can be neurological symptoms. These can take up to 3 days to develop and can range from headaches and dizziness to memory loss and, for severe cases, coma.

If you have consumed any of this product and are concerned for your health, contact your health professional, or call Healthline on 0800 611 116 for free advice.

The products have been removed from store shelves and have not been exported.

The vast majority of food sold in New Zealand is safe, but sometimes problems can occur. Help keep yourself and your family safe by subscribing to our recall alerts.

Information on how to subscribe is on the New Zealand Food Safety food recall page.

More information about illness caused by algae, including amnesic shellfish poisoning, can be found on our website.

What is toxic shellfish poisoning?

For general enquiries, call MPI on 0800 00 83 33 or email info@mpi.govt.nz

For media enquiries, contact the media team on 029 894 0328.

