Wood Capitol Strengthens Environmental Practices with Responsibly Sourced Wood Policy

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 April 2025 – Wood Capitol, a Singapore-based manufacturer of live-edge and solid wood furniture, has formalised its commitment to environmental responsibility by standardising the use of responsibly sourced wood across all product categories. The company has implemented sourcing protocols that prioritise legal harvesting, FSC-certified supply chains, and independent environmental verification.

Wood Capitol’s material of choice, Suar Wood, is sourced from South America through suppliers certified under the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) chain of custody programme. These suppliers operate in accordance with local regulations, including approvals from the region’s Ministry of Forest. Additional certifications held by these partners include ISO 9001:2008, GB/T 19001-2016, and QSHE bureau veritas compliance.

Product Longevity and Material Reuse Support Waste Reduction Goals



Wood Capitol manufactures each solid wood table using responsibly sourced wood with an emphasis on durability and future adaptability. The company estimates that furniture made from solid wood slabs typically remains in use for over 100 years. In contrast to laminated or veneered alternatives, which often have limited reuse potential, solid wood can be resized or repurposed as functional needs evolve.

Clients have adapted original dining tables into shelving units, wooden countertops, and compact study desks. To extend product lifespan, Wood Capitol provides maintenance and resurfacing services after approximately ten years of use. Surplus material, including offcuts or wood with surface cracks, is redistributed to schools or independent retailers, contributing to waste reduction and resource circularity.

Emissions Offset and Reforestation Initiatives



As part of its ongoing environmental contribution, Wood Capitol participates in reforestation efforts via platforms aligned with UNFCCC carbon credit projects. To date, the company has supported the planting of more than 10,000 trees. Using a standardised benchmark of 20 kilograms of carbon dioxide offset per tree annually, this initiative is estimated to generate approximately 200 metric tonnes of carbon offset each year.

The use of responsibly sourced wood forms a key part of Wood Capitol’s broader emissions strategy. By reducing reliance on short-lived, disposable materials, the company aims to lower the overall environmental impact associated with the production and lifecycle of large-format furniture.

Verified Supply Chain and Labour Practices



In line with its commitment to sustainable operations, Wood Capitol requires all suppliers of their responsibly sourced wood to comply with documented labour, safety, and quality management standards. These include QSHE certifications, which cover occupational health, environmental responsibility, and ethical employment practices.

All timber procurement is limited to certified sources operating under legal and ecological oversight. Wood Capitol does not engage suppliers in at-risk or uncertified regions and does not source materials from Indonesia due to environmental concerns. The company maintains its supply chain exclusively through partners that demonstrate verifiable compliance with international standards.

Company Outlook



Wood Capitol is currently exploring additional sustainability certifications to strengthen its environmental credentials. The company is also evaluating opportunities to expand its material portfolio to include recycled metals, complementing its continued focus on responsibly sourced wood.

“We believe materials should support long-term use, not short-term disposal,” said Anthony, founder of Wood Capitol. “Our role is to ensure our sourcing and product design meet that principle without compromise.”

To learn more about Wood Capitol, visit their website: https://woodcapitol.com/.

