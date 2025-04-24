Police investigating crash involving off-road motorcycle

Source: New Zealand Police (National News)

Attribute to Road Policing Manager Inspector Angela Hallett

Police are investigating a serious crash involving an off-road bike in Hastings this afternoon.

About 2pm, a motorcycle crashed on Canning Road, between Hapia Street and Orchard Road. As the bike skidded along the ground it hit a nurse outside a café, causing her moderate injuries.

One of the two juvenile on the bike received critical injuries, while the second received serious injuries. Police have established the rider was a 14-year-old, carrying a 17-year-old passenger.

We are still piecing together the events, but initial indications suggest the bike was one of two travelling at speed along Canning Road and may have been attempting to undertake a turning vehicle when the crash happened.

Both bikes are believed to have been the subject of complaints a short time earlier, though were not being pursued at the time of the crash.

I want to commend the swift actions of medical staff who rushed to assist the injured parties, and the professionalism of Police staff. Officers at the scene were forced to form a barrier between the first responders and a number of people who arrived on scene and became abusive at the people who were trying to help.

Police also arrested one man for breaching bail, after he drove a car onto the footpath at the crash scene.

The investigation into the crash is in its early stages and no charges have yet been laid. We are speaking to a number of people and will be making follow up enquiries over the coming days.

The road was closed for a time while a scene examination was carried out but has since reopened.

