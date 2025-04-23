Stats NZ information release: Research and development survey: 2024

Source: Statistics New Zealand

Research and development survey: 2024 – 23 April 2025 – Research and development (R&D) statistics report on research and development activity, including expenditure and related employment across the business, government, and higher education sectors in New Zealand.

Every two years, including 2024, all three sectors are surveyed. In 2019, 2021, and 2023, the survey was conducted for the business sector only.

R&D expenditure figures are in nominal terms and are not adjusted for inflation.

This release focuses on data from 2024, with comparisons back to 2018. The survey design has remained comparable over this time. Previous data, gathered under old survey designs, date back to 2006 and is available in Infoshare.

