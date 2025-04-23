Delphos Advises on Historic $20 Million Investment for Fintech LendMN to Propel Financial Inclusion in Mongolia

Source: Media Outreach

WASHINGTON, DC and ULAANBAATAR, MONGOLIA – Media OutReach Newswire- 23 April 2025 – Delphos, a premier advisor in private emerging markets, proudly announces its role as the exclusive financial advisor for LendMN’s landmark $20 million USD debt financing. This strategic financial move marks the first significant milestone for a Mongolian fintech company, positioning LendMN and Mongolia on the international stage for fintech innovation and investment.

Delphos President Andrew Brown

This significant debt facility is provided by Lendable, a leading name in debt finance for tech-enabled companies across emerging markets. Lendable is dedicated to fostering greater economic justice and sustainability worldwide. The funds will enhance LendMN’s commitment to technology-driven financial solutions for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Mongolia.

Delphos President Andrew Brown highlighted the transaction as “a testament to Delphos’ expertise in facilitating impactful cross-border financings that drive financial inclusion. We are proud to support LendMN in its mission to expand access to credit for Mongolia’s underserved populations.”

LendMN BNFI JSC CEO Uuganbayar.TS

LendMN, Mongolia’s first digital lending fintech and a subsidiary of AND Global, has revolutionized the financial landscape with its fully digital Flexi Business Loan, which has already disbursed $60 million USD in loans to over 3,800 micro and small business owners since its launch. The platform’s innovative approach includes automated credit scoring and instant loan disbursement without collateral, leveraging AI to bridge the financial gap for businesses traditionally overlooked by standard banking practices.

Uuganbayar Tserendorj, CEO and Board member of LendMN, expressed his optimism, stating, “We are delighted with this achievement as it denotes LendMN’s robust technology and successful business model, opening doors to future international investment opportunities

With this landmark investment, Delphos continues solidifying its position as a definitive source for innovative financial solutions and strategic advisory services for development projects worldwide. Delphos has raised over $20 billion in development finance, benefiting over 1,200 companies globally.

