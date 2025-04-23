Bridge on popular Hooker Valley Track at Aoraki/Mount Cook closed after heavy rainfall

Source: Department of Conservation

The second bridge on the Hooker Valley Track has been impacted by riverbank erosion from wind and rain events over the past few years and is also susceptible to heavy snowfalls.

DOC staff and engineers have been closely monitoring riverbank erosion at the bridge, and following the recent heavy rain over Easter, the bridge was closed.

“We’ve been managing the second bridge for the past couple of years, adding micro piling and other measures but continued erosion of the riverbank, with the prospect of more heavy rain and snow loading this winter, we have made the decision to close the bridge permanently,” says DOC Director of Asset Management Shan Baththana.

DOC Aoraki/Mount Cook Operations Manager Sally Jones says while it’s disappointing to have to close the bridge, public safety is DOC’s number one priority.

She says the walk up the Hooker Valley is closed temporarily until access to the lower part of the track is secured and a new suspension bridge is built.

“Walking up the Hooker Valley to see Aoraki and staying at the popular Hooker Hut is a highlight for many visitors and the temporary closure of the track will disrupt plans. But public safety is always number one.”

“We’re now focused on securing the site so we can reopen the lower section of the track as soon as possible. In the meantime, there are several other beautiful and accessible walks that remain open and offer those stunning views of Aoraki that people love. Kea Point is a great place for visitors to get those once in a lifetime photos. Aoraki/Mount Village is still very much open for business.”

Sally Jones says what’s exciting is the new 189-metre-long suspension bridge being built on the Hooker Valley track.

She says the new bridge is a significant investment in the long-term resilience of the Hooker Valley Track. Once complete, it will be the longest pedestrian suspension bridge in the country — and a remarkable way to safely experience the power and beauty of this landscape.

The new bridge has been specifically designed to withstand more extreme weather events.

“One of New Zealand’s best day hikes, Hooker Valley Track is used by around half a million visitors annually and is the most popular visitor attraction in the Aoraki/Mount Cook National Park. We are committed to investing in these well-loved nature experiences. We need to continue to provide safe access and make sure our infrastructure is future proofed against the effects of climate change, rainfall and winds. Nature is our most important economic asset and sustains industries like tourism.”

Sally Jones says work has already started on the bridge project with track building around the site. The aim is to have it open in Autumn 2026.

Aoraki/Mount Cook National Park has over one million visitors annually and is second only to Fiordland in terms of most popular New Zealand national parks for international visitors.

Sally Jones says the number of visitors is increasing and she does have a message for those visiting Aoraki/Mount Cook.

“A concerning trend we’re seeing is visitors going off track through fragile vegetation and rocky terrain. This not only causes lasting damage to the environment — it also puts people at real risk. The landscape here is breathtaking but unforgiving. We ask everyone to think carefully about where they’re walking and climbing, and to stick to marked tracks for their own safety and to help protect this special place for others.

We all have a responsibility to do this. DOC staff work hard to keep people safe and over the next year while we are building the new bridge, we need everyone to respect the environment and the advice we give.”

