Source: New Zealand Police (District News)

Emergency services were called about 6.35pm to a single-vehicle crash on the Southern Motorway, southbound, near Highbrook.

Three people are reported to have moderate injuries and the scene is being cleared, however the crash has impacted traffic.

We ask motorists to please avoid the area and take an alternate route, or expect delays.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI