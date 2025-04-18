Source: New Zealand Police (National News)

Police making inquiries to locate a woman missing in Dunedin are seeking help from the public.

Heather was last seen at her home in Maori Hill on Thursday around 2:30pm. and there are concerns for her welfare.

Police believe the 75-year-old may have been in the Ross Creek area yesterday afternoon, and are in particular seeking information from anyone who in and around this area at the time.

It is unclear what she may have been wearing, but possibly a green knitted cardigan and beige sandshoes.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have information that could help to call 111 and quote event number P062274708.

ENDS

Issued by the Police Media Centre

MIL OSI