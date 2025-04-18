New Zealand Police team up with Z Energy, NZTA and ACC to remind Kiwis to drive safe this Easter

Source: New Zealand Police (National News)

New Zealand Police, in partnership with Z Energy (Z), New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) and ACC, are urging drivers to be safe on our roads and not to risk their lives or others.

This Easter weekend, increased activity on our roads is likely, with many people all over the country expected to capitalise on the two long weekends and school holidays.

Inspector Peter McKennie of the National Road Policing Centre says this partnership with Z is aimed at reminding people travelling to keep road safety top of mind.

“So far in 2025, we’ve seen far too many people lose their lives on our roads. This ongoing initiative is another means of reminding drivers and riders of the everyday dangers you face on your journey and how your behaviour can influence the safest outcome.

“Road safety is simply something we all have to take a greater responsibility for if we’re genuinely serious about reducing harm on our roads.

Police can’t control the actions of every driver 24/7. Our staff can’t be beside you in the car telling you to slow down, or to put your seatbelt on.”

It’s a responsibility Z, with a network of over 180 retail sites across New Zealand, has taken on board. That’s why they’re sharing road safety messages in-store and on the forecourts.

“At Z we believe when you are part of a community, you look out for it. And as we have the privilege to be part of many communities across Aotearoa, this partnership allows us to help remind our customers of the great safety messages Police, NZTA and ACC have developed,” says Z’s GM Corporate Affairs, Haley Mortimer.

“As the majority of our customers visit us by car, it just makes good sense for us to provide them with a timely reminder of a road safety message right before they get back on the road,” continues Haley.

Inspector McKennie says initiatives like this can only be positive and hopes many road users can rethink their behaviour on the road when they do stop to refuel or recharge.

“We are all working together in an effort to ensure everyone on the road is safe. Although we want to be clear, if road users are detected to be displaying unsafe behaviours, they will be ticketed.

You can expect to see Police anywhere, anytime on the road to deter any dangerous behaviour that impacts the safety of road users.”

