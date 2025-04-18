ARROW expands presence in Vietnam with DASH support, bringing smart bathroom solutions to local consumers

Source: Media Outreach

HO CHI MINH, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 April 2025 – Global smart bathroom solutions provider ARROW has officially entered the Vietnamese market, attracting widespread attention and positive reception from consumers and industry partners alike.

With over 30 years of innovation and growth, ARROW Home Group has become one of the world’s most recognized names in smart sanitary ware and bathroom interiors. The brand’s strategic partnership with DASH Co., Ltd. to launch its first official flagship showroom in Vietnam marks a significant milestone in ARROW’s global expansion strategy and injects new energy into the country’s sanitary ware sector.

This launch reflects DASH’s bold commitment to bringing advanced technologies into everyday living spaces, meeting the rising expectations of Vietnamese consumers for modern, intelligent home solutions.

Vietnam’s rising demand for smart living

In recent years, Vietnam has emerged as a promising market for high-end sanitary ware, driven by rapid urbanization and economic growth, which are fueling demand for modern, tech-enabled living. Consumers are increasingly seeking innovative, smart, and user-friendly home products to enhance their lifestyles.

Recognizing this shift, ARROW has identified Vietnam as a key market in its global expansion. The brand’s entry into the country is both timely and strategic, positioning it to cater to a population that values quality, innovation, and functionality.

ARROW is more than a long-established name in the sanitary ware industry — it’s a global powerhouse. With a vast network of over 10,000 retail stores, 10 manufacturing facilities and 08 R&D centers, 1 national industrial design center and a presence in more than 60 countries, ARROW has earned a worldwide reputation for innovation and quality. In Southeast Asia, the brand has contributed to numerous large-scale projects in Bangladesh, Indonesia, Myanmar, and beyond, further cementing its regional influence.

Beyond its global scale, ARROW is widely recognized for its human-centered design philosophy and commitment to creative innovation. The brand’s products have earned more than 70 prestigious international awards — including the Red Dot, iF, and IDEA — further reinforcing its leadership in both design and quality.

The ARROW Vietnam Flagship Showroom, located at 218A Thành Thái, District 10, Ho Chi Minh City, marks the brand’s first official presence in Vietnam. Established and operated by DASH Co., Ltd., this showroom goes beyond a traditional display space, offering a cutting-edge retail experience. It showcases a diverse range of products, including smart toilets, shower systems, vanity cabinets, and kitchen appliances. Notably, ARROW is a trailblazer in the development of smart sanitary solutions for the elderly, a market segment that remains relatively untapped in Vietnam.

ARROW’s core technologies include ergonomically designed toilets that alleviate spinal pressure, along with smart toilets featuring automatic opening/closing, auto-flushing, heated seats, and massage washing functions. The brand’s advanced shower systems are built with a durable 4-layer nickel-chrome plating and ceramic cartridges that offer up to 20 years of reliability. Additionally, all premium ceramic products are fired at 1,280°C, ensuring exceptional strength and water resistance.

ARROW’s exclusive product lines, including the Heyue Series for the elderly and the Luxury bathroom cabinet collection, offer a diverse range of elegant and highly customizable designs. These collections highlight ARROW’s commitment to innovation, specifically tailored to meet the unique habits and preferences of local consumers.

DASH – Bridging ARROW and Vietnamese consumers

DASH Co., Ltd. plays a crucial role in ARROW Vietnam, driving the research and development of products tailored to the local market’s needs. As ARROW’s strategic partner, DASH is committed to pioneering the distribution of smart sanitary solutions. This partnership not only enables ARROW to quickly and efficiently enter the Vietnamese market but also ensures that consumers have access to premium products at competitive prices.

In the long term, DASH is focused not only on expanding its product offerings but also on building a nationwide showroom network, with a strong emphasis on enhancing customer experience and providing exceptional after-sales services.

“The opening of the ARROW showroom in Vietnam marks a significant milestone in DASH’s journey to becoming a leading brand in the import and distribution of smart bathroom solutions,” said Ms. Lê Hoàng Diệu Tâm, Chairwoman of DASH Co., Ltd.

Embodying the spirit of “Intelligence of Living,” which seeks to offer modern, convenient, and trend-forward interior solutions, the ARROW showroom on Thành Thái Street is designed to provide customers with a shopping experience that blends high-tech innovation with natural elements. Spanning three stories and 1,000 m², the showroom is divided into:

The first floor: Family living space

The second floor: Premium designs for apartments, restaurants, and luxury hotels

The third floor: Standard sanitary equipment for townhouses and mid-range apartments

The showroom features model layouts and real-life experience zones, thoughtfully designed to help customers visualize and choose the perfect products for their homes. It also caters to young buyers by offering a wide range of products at various price points and quality levels, supporting them in the journey of building their first home.

Looking ahead, DASH is focused on channeling all resources into building a strong foundation for future expansion into other promising markets across the region, extending beyond Ho Chi Minh City. As it progresses on this growth journey, the brand is steadily cementing its ambition to become a leader in smart sanitary ware, bringing advanced technologies closer to every Vietnamese household.

ARROW Vietnam Flagship Showroom

Address: 218A Thành Thái, Ward 14, District 10, Ho Chi Minh City

Website: shop.arrowhome.vn

Hotline: 19001038

