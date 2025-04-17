Seventy-six new police officers en route to districts

Source: New Zealand Police (National News)

Commissioner Richard Chambers, members of the police executive and wing patron Don Mann congratulated the 76 graduating constables from Wing 383 today. Also attending and presenting a prize in absence of the Minister of Police was Mayor of Porirua Anita Baker.

Families and friends celebrated the newly attested police officers at Te Rauparaha Arena, Porirua this afternoon to acknowledge the successful completion of their initial training course.

There are some likeminded individuals in the wing with 19 of the graduates having family members currently working in police. Five officers worked for police in non-constabulary roles before choosing to become police officers.

Twenty two of them were born in other countries, with 15 of them speaking more than just English.

Many of the officers are top sports players and one of them was awarded the Minister’s prize for top of wing. Constable Casey Hales is a former New Zealand representative for White-water Canoe Slalom. She’s also a current member of the Paddle Ferns – the New Zealand Women’s Canoe Polo Team and has won several international titles. She is a current world champion, having won the 2024 World Championships just three weeks before beginning her police college journey last November. She will be competing in the upcoming World Games in China later this year.

“I have spent the better part of ten years dedicated to my sporting passion. It is a privilege to be a member of the Paddle Ferns – the New Zealand Women’s Canoe Polo team and represent New Zealand at multiple international competitions. After winning the 2024 World Championships it felt like the right time to put my paddle down for a bit and shift my energy to starting a career I have always dreamed of. “It’s an honour to be recognised as top of wing, and I had no idea I was capable of it, but I’ve been lucky enough to go through this journey supported by an amazing group of people,” says Casey.

Casey will be based in Eastern District alongside her sister and mentor Constable Tayla Hales.

Leadership Award winner Ethan Semple has also followed a sibling into the police service. Ethan’s brother inspired him to join police. “I was very proud of my brother when he joined the police a few years ago. I’d always felt called to join police myself but felt like I wasn’t ready. I was going from job to job for a few years, working with youth in Oranga Tamariki, security, and a few tradie jobs. I was never satisfied with what I was doing, always feeling like it wasn’t where I was meant to be. Last year the recruiter tapped me on the shoulder so I put my name forward. As I did so, I’d never felt so sure about any job I’d applied for, and coming into college I knew I was where I am meant to be.”

Ethan is deployed to Bay of Plenty District.

Ten officers will head to Southern District, while nine will head to Northland District, a large number at either end of the country.

The Northland-bound recruits is one of the biggest cohorts to head there in a long time. Regional recruiter Sergeant Joe Te Ao says it’s about making connections in the community and reaching out to people who you think may be a good fit to join police.

“I spotted a rugby referee who also worked as an instructor at the gym. I knew he would be great in the job. I approached him and suggested he give it a go, met him at the station, had a good chat and he applied the following week. I supported him throughout the whole process and he is now at police college on Wing 386. There’s also someone graduating today who was our plumber and it’s great to watch him graduate. These are just two of many excellent people who I’ve sought out and encouraged them to join,” says Joe.

District Commander Northland, Superintendent Matt Srhoj says having the new officers join them in a week will be great. “We’re really excited having the extra people coming on board. We’ve worked really hard to recruit them, and it’s good that we have filled a few gaps. Our staff up in Northland are very excited about this new team coming back.

Southern District’s ten new officers will be deployed throughout the region to Invercargill, Queenstown, Gore and Dunedin stations.

The rest of the wing are dispersed as follows:

Deployment:

Northland 9, Tāmaki Makaurau a total of 25 and broken down as follows: Auckland City – 9, Waitematā – 7, Counties Manukau – 9, Waikato – 5, Bay of Plenty – 6, Eastern – 3, Central – 3, Wellington – 7, Tasman – 3, Canterbury – 5, Southern – 10.

The new constables will start their first week of duty in their Police districts from Monday 28 April 2025 and will continue their training on the job as probationary constables.

All Awards:

Minister’s Award recognising top student: Constable Casey Hales, posted to Eastern District.

Commissioner’s Award for Leadership: Constable Ethan Semple, posted to Bay of Plenty District.

Patron’s Award for second in wing recognising second top student: Constable Kayla Massey-Borman, posted to Auckland City District.

Firearms Award: Constable Ricardo Lewis, posted to Waitematā District.

Driver Training and Road Policing Practice Award: Constable Jared Curtis posted to Bay of Plenty District.

Physical Training and Defensive Tactics Award: Constable Jenna Dodd, posted to Counties Manukau District.

Demographics:

31.6 percent are female, 68.4 percent are male. New Zealand European make up 64.5 percent of the wing, with Māori 13.2 percent, Pasifika 6.6 percent, Asian 11.8 percent, LAAM 2.6 percent.

383 Wing Patron: Don Mann

Don Mann (Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāi Tūhoe and Tongan descent) is a highly regarded leader who has served in the public and private sectors, and was a New Zealand police officer for 13 years.

Don is the CEO of Pacific Media Network, a public service multimedia entity that serves a global Pacific audience, revitalising 10 Pacific languages while promoting Pacific culture and identity.

Before that role, Don was CEO of the Pacific Cooperation Foundation where he led indigenous economic development partnerships across the Pacific region. In 2014, Don established a corporate partnerships team at Auckland Council, playing a pivotal role in supporting Auckland’s economic development strategy.

As a former general manager of the New Zealand Warriors franchise Don helped lead the club to seven National Rugby League (NRL) finals series including two NRL grand finals. He is a previous winner of the Pacific Sport Administrator the Year award and was twice recognised at the Aotearoa Māori Sport Awards.

Don joined the New Zealand Police in 1984 and was awarded first prize for general excellence in Wing 92. During his 13 years of Police service he spent seven of those as a detective in Auckland CIB specialising in homicide investigation, sexual abuse and criminal intelligence.

He holds a Bachelor of Business from Massey University where he won awards for business leadership and market research. He is a member of the Institute of Directors and currently serves on the Boards of Literacy Aotearoa (as Co-chair), SkyCity Auckland Community Trust, and The Rising Foundation. Don is married to Louise, a former police officer of 17 years and a current Police employee.

Watch out for our Ten One story coming soon with more images and stories.

If you’re interested in joining police check out newcops.govt.nz

