Aotearoa’s biodiversity boost: $9.2 m awarded to protect threatened nature

Source: Department of Conservation

Date: 17 April 2025

The DOC Community Fund (DOCCF) is a contestable Crown fund, open to community groups and private landowners to support community-led conservation projects on public and private land.

This 2025 funding round criteria focused on protecting and restoring threatened species and ecosystems. Projects are funded for up to three years and cover a range of threatened ecosystems and species across Aotearoa New Zealand, including plants, invertebrates, and birds like tara iti/fairy tern, New Zealand’s rarest bird.

Director Strategic Partnerships and Investment, David Van Der Zouwe, says the 20 projects and organisations funded are those most likely to have the greatest positive impact for biodiversity.

“The DOCCF is an investment in our future,” says David. “Aotearoa New Zealand’s unique species and habitats will have a better chance of being enjoyed by future generations thanks to this funding.”

The DOCCF received 291 applications, totalling requests for more than $141 million – the largest amount of funding ever sought through this fund – compared to $77 million in 2023. With an average grant of $450,000, the funding targets investment into high-value conservation outcomes, and supports collaboration and engagement with local communities and iwi.

“There is a huge appetite for funds from community groups to support conservation projects,” says David.

“The passion and dedication of all applicants is admirable, making this a challenging process. Ultimately, the projects awarded funding prioritise our species in genuine danger of disappearing forever.

“When they’re gone, they won’t come back. So helping our vulnerable species and places recover and thrive, through projects like these, is a great way to make a real difference for nature.”

The recipients and their related projects are available on the successful applications 2025 webpage.

Contact

