Serious crash: East Coast Road, Stillwater

Source: New Zealand Police (District News)

Police are attending a serious crash in Stillwater this afternoon.

At around 2.35pm, a crash involving a car and truck was reported at the intersection of Jackson Way and East Coast Road.

The driver of the car is currently in a critical condition.

The Serious Crash Unit is deploying to the scene.

A section of East Coast Road is currently being diverted.

Northbound traffic is being diverted off at Bawden Road, with southbound traffic being diverted off at Spur Road.

Please expect delays or avoid the area if at all possible this afternoon.

Jarred Williamson/NZ Police

