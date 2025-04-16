NZ-AU: Paladin to Defend Class Action

Source: GlobeNewswire (MIL-NZ-AU)

PERTH, Australia, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Paladin Energy Ltd (ASX:PDN, TSX:PDN, OTCQX:PALAF) (Paladin) has today been served with a class action proceeding in the Supreme Court of Victoria.

The class action alleges that Paladin made misleading representations and contravened its ASX continuous disclosure obligations between 27 June 2024 and 11 November 2024.

Paladin intends to strongly defend this claim.

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Directors of Paladin Energy Ltd.

