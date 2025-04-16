No more tomo fomo on State Highway 4

Source: New Zealand Transport Agency

State Highway 4 (SH4) between Manunui and National Park has reopened early to 1 lane this afternoon under stop/go, and will be fully reopen by the end of the day under a temporary speed limit.

The highway has been closed since Monday morning 14 April for emergency repairs, due to the discovery of a tomo (cavity) under the road at Mansons Siding, Raurimu.

“The tomo was likely formed due to erosion from a concentration of moisture under the road,” says Sandra King, System Manager Waikato for NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA).

“Repairs involved excavating 5 metres below the road level. The team constructed a drainage blanket at the base of the excavation and again at approximately 2 metres deep to ensure any moisture in this sensitive geological location was able to drain.

“Contractors finished building material back up to 400mm below surface this morning and are reinstating the pavement now,” Ms King says.

The speed limit will remain over the Easter weekend to allow the surface to settle safely before contractors return next week to prep the surface and seal.

Ms King advises road users to take care through the site and thanks them for their patience.

A Downer contractor using a remote controlled mini padfoot trench roller.

