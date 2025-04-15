NZTA welcomes sentencing for 2023 Te Huia incident

Source: New Zealand Transport Agency

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) is welcoming a fine of $63,000 imposed during sentencing in Manukau District Court today in relation to an incident on 17 June 2023 in which the KiwiRail-operated Hamilton to Auckland Te Huia commuter service failed to obey a red signal in the busy Auckland Metro Rail Network.

NZTA prosecuted KiwiRail as the operator/licence holder of the Te Huia Service following an investigation into the incident, where the Te Huia, carrying over 90 passengers, passed a red signal at Penrose train station, and in doing so potentially put its passengers and other rail users at risk, and caused significant disruption on the Auckland metro network.

KiwiRail pleaded guilty to one charge alleging that it did not provide appropriate training of its personnel.

“As the regulator for rail safety in New Zealand, NZTA’s prosecution was taken to address a specific, identified risk in order to protect public safety. NZTA will not hesitate to take action, including prosecution, in relation to breaches of the Railways Act 2005. We welcome the sentence handed down today as a reminder to all licensed rail operators of the importance of ensuring appropriate training for their staff as a critical part of managing safety risks on the network,” says Gini Welch, NZTA National Manager, Rail Safety Regulation.

MIL OSI