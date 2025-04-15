Media are invited to attend the 383 Don Mann Police recruit wing graduation this week

Source: New Zealand Police (National News)

MEDIA ADVISORY

What: Graduation of the New Zealand Police Don Mann 383 Recruit Wing.

Who: For families and friends to celebrate with the newly attested police officers.

Why: Completion and graduation from their initial training course.

Where: Te Rauparaha Arena, 17 Parumoana Street, Porirua.

When: Thursday 17 April at 2pm – media will need to be in place by 1.45pm.

How: RSVP the Police Media Centre if you’re attending: media@police.govt.nz

Commissioner Richard Chambers will be attending the ceremony along with members of the Police executive, Associate Minister for Police Hon Casey Costello and Wing Patron, Don Mann.

Notably there are nine staff heading to Northland District, where District Recruitment Lead Sergeant Joe Te Ao is responsible for some of the recruitment into the region. “I’m pleased to see so many of the staff I approached myself, working towards their graduation day. We have several people waiting in the wings to become recruits, including three from my local gym and another three from a local coffee shop that I have encouraged to apply. Some are currently going through the application process and one is graduating on Thursday. There are some people of excellent quality coming through in the next few wings, especially for Northland, which is great for our region,” he says.

The 382 Wing Patron:

Starting in Wing 92 in 1984 and graduating top of the wing, Don spent 13 years in Police, much of that time as a detective. Don has also been a marketing manager at New Zealand Rugby League, a general manager for the New Zealand Warriors and CEO of the Pacific Cooperation Foundation, where he led indigenous economic development partnerships across the Pacific region. He is currently CEO of Pacific Media Network, a public service multimedia entity that serves a global Pacific audience. He is also on the Boards of Literacy Aotearoa, SkyCity Auckland Community Trust, and The Rising Foundation. Don has Māori and Tongan ancestry and reflects on how his ancestors and their forward thinking have shaped his values and world view.

Wing 382’s prize-winners are spread across six police districts, namely Auckland City, Counties Manukau, Waitematā, Bay of Plenty, Eastern and Wellington.

More details about statistics, prize winners and other recruits will be shared after graduation on Thursday.

