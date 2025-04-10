Making a difference for young New Zealanders

Source: New Zealand Government

New reporting out today shows that while most young Kiwis are doing well, further progress is needed so all children and young people thrive.

Child Poverty Reduction Minister Louise Upston says the Annual Report on the Child and Youth Strategy / the Child and Youth Wellbeing Strategy and the Child Poverty Related Indicators tabled in Parliament provides important insights, including:

regular school attendance is improving for all learners

more children are attending early childhood education

rates of child and youth offending have improved since 2019/20

more young people are making positive choices around alcohol and cigarette usage, compared to 2019/20.

However more needs to be done as:

around 13 per cent of children experienced material hardship in 2023/24

rates of immunisation are decreasing

children in benefit-receiving households are more likely to be in material hardship than children in working households

the number of children in households receiving a main benefit has increased by nearly 25,000 since 2019/20

rates of food insecurity have increased

“Many of the findings reported today continue to reflect the challenges of a prolonged cost of living crisis,” Louise Upston says.

“We know there are Kiwi families and their kids still doing it tough. We are working hard to fix that through initiatives like FamilyBoost, which as at April 2 had supported close to 52,000 households with the cost of early childhood education.

“Going forward, our Coalition Government’s work will continue to be informed by our social investment approach.

“Today’s findings confirm we’re focusing on the right priorities in education and health, where the most impact can be made, and children’s lives can be improved,” Louise Upston says.

