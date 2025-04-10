EIT to host international Work-Integrated Learning conference | EIT Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti

Source: Eastern Institute of Technology – Tairāwhiti

EIT is set to join Work-Integrated Learning New Zealand (WILNZ) in hosting the annual Work-Integrated Learning International Conference, bringing together educators, researchers, and industry leaders from across Aotearoa and beyond.

To be held on April 15 and 16 at EIT’s Hawke’s Bay Campus in Taradale, the two-day event will explore the theme Transformative Work-Integrated Learning: Preparing for a Changing Future.

More than 50 papers will be presented, covering topics from generative AI to community-based projects, with contributions across a wide range of disciplines including architecture, construction, social work, and criminal justice.

Dr. Ondene van Dulm, EIT’s Executive Director for Student & Academic Services and Vice President of WILNZ, says the conference reflects EIT’s strong focus on applied learning.

“Work-integrated learning is deeply embedded in our programmes—from nursing and teaching practicums to automotive and carpentry workshops, to on-site services in hairdressing and beauty therapy,” Ondene says. “These real-world learning experiences help prepare students for the fast-changing world of work and lead to better employment outcomes.”

The conference features roundtable discussions and presentations that reflect a wide range of good practice and research, bringing together both the university and vocational education sectors. Sessions focus, among other things, on enhancing the student experience, supporting effective industry partnerships, and exploring innovative approaches to learning and assessment.

Keynote speakers include EIT graduate and tutor Levi Armstrong (Ngāti Kahungunu) and Australian scholar Dr. Bonnie Dean, a leading figure in the global work-integrated learning community.

Ondene says the event is a timely opportunity to showcase EIT’s commitment to practical, community-led, and future-focused learning.

“It’s also a chance to highlight not only our rebuilt campus post-cyclone in the year we celebrate EIT’s 50th anniversary, but also our long-standing strength in vocational and applied education and training,” she says.

“Work-integrated learning bridges the space between students, industry, and education providers—something that’s more vital than ever as we prepare learners for jobs that may not even exist yet.”

Although based in New Zealand, WILNZ is part of a global network of similar organisations, with strong connections to Australia, Canada, and Europe. The conference fosters conversations informed by international perspectives and grounded in the needs of today’s graduates.

MIL OSI