Fatal crash: Newbury Line, Bunnythorpe

Police can confirm one person has died following a crash in Bunnythorpe this morning.

Police were called to the crash, involving a truck and a van, at the intersection of Newbury Line and Te Ngaio Road at around 10:10am.

The driver of the van died at the scene. The passenger of that vehicle was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The truck driver was uninjured.

The circumstances of the crash are under investigation.

The road has since reopened.

