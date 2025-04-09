Angela Walker Appointed as Managing Director of Dynabook ANZ

Source: Press Release Service – New Zealand

Dynabook ANZ Pty Limited, the laptop experts, is pleased to announce the appointment of Angela Walker as Managing Director, effective 1st April, 2025.

Angela has been a valuable member of the company for over 26 years, holding numerous senior positions, most recently serving as General Manager of Dynabook ANZ. She played a pivotal role in the successful transition from Toshiba Client Solutions to Dynabook ANZ in 2021.

“Angela’s leadership has been instrumental in positioning Dynabook as a trusted partner for businesses across Australia and New Zealand,” said Ms. Nobuko Musumi, Vice President, Dynabook Inc. “Her deep understanding of the market, combined with her strategic vision and passion for the brand, makes her the ideal choice to lead Dynabook ANZ into its next phase.”

In her new role, Angela will focus on accelerating Dynabook’s business strategy, expanding partner engagement, and driving continued brand awareness in the business sector.

“I’m honored to step into this role at such an exciting time for Dynabook,” said Angela Walker. “Our commitment to delivering reliable, secure and innovative laptops remains at the core of our business. I look forward to collaborating with our talented team and valued channel partners to build on our momentum and continue driving success for our customers.”

Angela’s appointment reflects Dynabook’s commitment to fostering leadership excellence and success in the business technology sector.

For more information about Dynabook ANZ, please visit Dynabook’s website.

Connect Online

Visit our website for information about Dynabook ANZ. Connect with us on our social media channels: LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

About Dynabook ANZ Pty Limited.

Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, Dynabook ANZ Pty Limited, provides a diverse portfolio of B2B laptop computers. Dynabook designs, engineers and manufactures its products in its own-operated facilities to ensure quality and reliability. Dynabook ANZ is an independent operating company wholly owned by Dynabook, Inc., of Japan, a wholly owned company of Sharp Corporation. For more information on Dynabook ANZ, visit https://anz.dynabook.com/

© 2025 Dynabook ANZ Pty. Limited, Dynabook is a trademark of Dynabook Inc. All other products, services, and company names are trademarks, registered trademarks, or service marks of their respective owners. Information including without limitation product prices, specifications, availability, content of services, and contact information is subject to change without notice. All rights reserved.

Media Release on 9 April 2025

Media Contact

Annette Horst, Dynabook ANZ Pty. Limited

ahorst@anz.dynabook.com

https://anz.dynabook.com

Related Posts:

MIL OSI