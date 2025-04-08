Rallying the World to Keep Up: Announcing New Advisors and Creators for the HKSTP I&T Powerhouse, Propelling Homegrown Startups Towards Global Success

Source: Media Outreach

Dr. Allan Zeman, Chairman of Lan Kwai Fong Group, and Amb. George Hara, Group Chairman and CEO of DEFTA Partners, have been appointed as Advisors of the HKSTP I&T Powerhouse. From left: Lester Chan, CEO, Aura Labs Limited; Kiki Zhang, CFO, FJ Dynamics; Hilton Law, CEO, Integrated Solutions; Sunny Chai, Chairman of HKSTP; Dr. Allan Zeman, Chairman, Lan Kwai Fong Group; Albert Wong, CEO, Hong Kong Science & Technology Parks Corporation; Jasmine Wong, Bachelor of Biomedical Science Student, The Chinese University of Hong Kong; Tom Edwards, Head of Radio, Monocle.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 7 April 2025 – HKSTP’s Keep Up global brand campaign has taken the world by storm, reaching over 19 million people across 240+ destinations worldwide since its launch in July 2024—a testament to its vision of going global.

The momentum continued with the launch of the HKSTP I&T Powerhouse at the Dawn of Visionaries event last Friday, signifying new hope and a new chapter. 150 visionaries gathered to celebrate success, reinforcing the soft power of HKSTP’s exceptional network of Advisors, Advocates, Alumni, Mentors, Partners, and Creators—the true essence that defines HKSTP. The HKSTP I&T Powerhouse will unite the visionaries to propel success, providing startups and entrepreneurs direct access to over 500 corporate partners and 1,000 investors worldwide.

Uniting Visionaries to Drive Global Innovation

At the event, Dr. Allan Zeman, Chairman of Lan Kwai Fong Group, and Amb. George Hara, Group Chairman and CEO of DEFTA Partners, have been appointed as Advisors of the HKSTP I&T Powerhouse. Meanwhile, internationally acclaimed photographer and artist Wing Shya has joined the network as Creator, further enriching HKSTP’s vibrant ecosystem.

Dr. Allan Zeman is a renowned entrepreneur with a global presence in hospitality and entertainment across Asia and beyond, he will bring invaluable expertise to HKSTP’s brand positioning and international expansion. Meanwhile, Amb. George Hara, a global leader in venture capital and entrepreneurship, will spearhead HKSTP’s investment strategies, which will be instrumental in driving startups towards global success.

Sunny Chai, Chairman of HKSTP, said “Innovation thrives when visionaries unite. The HKSTP I&T Powerhouse is more than a network—it’s a force of creativity, resilience, and collaboration, lighting the way to a future of limitless possibilities. Together, we turn challenges into opportunities and ideas into impact. Success is all about commitment and persistence—keep up with us, and together, we will make Kong Kong’s innovations shine on the global stage.”

Igniting Global Momentum: Hong Kong’s Innovation Story Told Across Borders

The Keep Up global brand campaign is on a mission to call on like-minded visionaries to stay ahead with HKSTP’s innovations and global impact. Spotlighting the global influence of the HKSTP I&T Powerhouse, HKSTP has launched a new global thought leadership series featuring its visionaries who are pioneering breakthroughs, challenging conventions, and pushing the boundaries of technology.

Hilda Chan, CMO of HKSTP, said, “We are rallying the world to keep up with our I&T Powerhouse. The latest global series brings together influential leaders in high-impact discussions that spark fresh perspectives and foster collaboration. We’re also fusing technology, art, and culture, using bold visual content to reimagine technology through an artistic lens and ignite cultural conversations that will shape the future.”

With the new Creators joining the network, HKSTP collaborates with Wing Shya and Hypebeast to reinterpret technology as artwork through a collection of emotional and abstract photographs. The vision is to inspire the global audience to view technology through a new lens —one that goes beyond just science and innovation.

Doubling down on global thought leadership, HKSTP partnered with The Economist to host a high-profile panel at the 5th Annual Technology for Change, highlighting Hong Kong’s commitment to talent, R&D expansion, and investment growth. Additionally, HKSTP joined forces with Monocle to host the HKSTP I&T Powerhouse Breakfast Club, bringing together 10 esteemed industry leaders. It also featured HKSTP Advisor on The Entrepreneurs, a bespoke radio programme hosted by Tom Edwards, Head of Radio, discussing how innovation and technology shapes Hong Kong’s modern identity.

HKSTP also rolled out the Keep Up with global platforms including Cathay Pacific, South China Morning Post Fortune, Bloomberg and BBC, reaching over 19 million global audience across 240+ destinations.

