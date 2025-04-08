Source: Media Outreach

Coliwoo is a leading co-living space provider in Singapore, offering flexible rental solutions with fully furnished units, communal facilities, and a community-focused living experience for professionals, students, and short- or long-term residents.

Coliwoo organises exclusive upskilling events focused on skill-building, wellness, and networking. It also engages in CSR initiatives, including a three-year partnership with Food from the Heart (FFTH), where members participate in food packing events to support underprivileged individuals.

Coliwoo is expanding with three new properties at Arab Street, Balestier Road, and Upper Bukit Timah Road, adding over 130 keys. These include a hotel, residence, and serviced apartment, providing more short- and long-term stay options in conservation, heritage, and city-centre locations.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 April 2025 – Coliwoo, a co-living subsidiary brand under real estate management services group, LHN Limited (“LHN, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”), has introduced a series of exclusive upskilling events to support personal and professional development of its residents, referred to as members. Aligned with Coliwoo’s focus on community engagement and lifestyle enhancement, these events provide members with opportunities to acquire new skills, expand their networks, and participate in structured learning experiences.

Coliwoo Strengthens Community Engagement Through Exclusive Upskilling Workshops for Members

Enhancing the Co-Living Experience Through Learning and Engagement

Coliwoo supports self-enrichment through exclusive upskilling events, skill-building sessions, cultural activities, and wellness programmes. These initiatives provide members with opportunities to enhance their personal and professional growth, catering to a diverse demographic, including students, working professionals, and expatriates.

By hosting these events at various Coliwoo locations, members can develop new skills and stay updated with industry trends. This approach aligns with Coliwoo’s commitment to integrating lifestyle experiences with flexible accommodation options, including studio apartment rentals, to support continuous learning and development.

“Coliwoo’s upcoming workshops provide our members with practical learning experiences led by industry experts. These events reflect our commitment to fostering a connected and engaging co-living environment,” shared Darren Loh, Chief Strategy Officer at Coliwoo.

Community Engagement and Future Initiatives

Coliwoo provides outdoor activities such as hiking and cycling, allowing members to explore new interests while complementing their living experience.

Coliwoo also engages in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts, including a three-year partnership with Food from the Heart (FFTH), where members participate in food packing events to support underprivileged individuals. Looking ahead, Coliwoo plans to expand its efforts by introducing new themes and strengthening partnerships with external facilitators. These initiatives will evolve based on member feedback, aligning with Coliwoo’s commitment to continuous learning and engagement.

Coliwoo’s Expansion and Upcoming Properties

Coliwoo continues to expand its co-living portfolio, introducing new properties to accommodate a growing demand for flexible and community-driven living solutions. In the coming months, Coliwoo will launch three new properties at Arab Street, Balestier Road, and Upper Bukit Timah Road, adding over 130 keys to its operations. These projects will include a hotel, a residence, and a serviced apartment, catering to various lifestyle needs.

Located in conservation, heritage, and city-centre areas, these properties will provide fully furnished units with modern amenities, offering both short- and long-term stay options. As Coliwoo expands, it remains committed to enhancing the co-living experience by integrating convenience, community engagement, and lifestyle-focused living across its properties.

For more information, visit Coliwoo’s website or follow its official social media channels below:

Facebook: @Coliwoo

Instagram: @coliwoosg

LinkedIn: @coliwoo-singapore

YouTube: @Coliwoo Singapore

Hashtag: #Coliwoo

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

– Published and distributed with permission of

Media-Outreach.com.