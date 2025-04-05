Super-sized granny flats coming to backyards

Source: New Zealand Government

The Coalition Government will go even further than it earlier proposed to make it easier to build granny flats by increasing the maximum size allowed to be built without consents, say RMA Reform and Housing Minister Chris Bishop, Associate Finance Minister Shane Jones and Building and Construction Minister Chris Penk.

“It’s currently far too hard to build the homes New Zealanders need, with even the simplest dwellings tangling up homeowners and builders in red tape. That’s a big part of the reason why we’re replacing the Resource Management Act (RMA) with new laws based on property rights,” Mr Bishop says.

“At present, people who want to build a simple standalone dwelling on their properties need a building consent under the Building Act. In many cases, a resource consent under the Resource Management Act is required as well. These processes are complicated, time-consuming, and costly.

“Last year the Government consulted on allowing granny flats of up to 60 sq m to be built without building or resource consents. The proposal received huge support, and as a result the Government has agreed to go even further by increasing the maximum size to 70 sq m,” Mr Bishop says.

“Making it faster and more affordable to build granny flats provides families with more housing options, particularly for grandparents, people with disabilities, young adults and workers in the rural sector. We know increasing housing availability directly translates to lower living costs for our communities.

“A new National Environmental Standard (NES) under the RMA will be developed and in place by the end of this year to give effect to our proposals, timed to take effect with changes to the Building Act. This NES will require all councils to permit a granny flat on sites in rural and residential zones without the need to gain a resource consent.”

The move delivers on a New Zealand First-National coalition agreement to amend the Building Act and resource consenting system to make it easier to build granny flats.

“In the Far North I saw how extended family often live together at the same property. Changing the rules to make it easier to build more family accommodation allows generational living at an affordable price,” Mr Jones says.

“I am delighted to see this proposal come to fruition through this Government, which enables pragmatic solutions to problems which have previously been thought too difficult to solve.”

Mr Penk says the Government is laser-focused on making it easier for builders and all tradies to get on and do what they do best.

“Removing regulatory barriers and taking a commonsense approach to the consenting system is a critical part of increasing housing supply for Kiwis.

“The sector is vital to New Zealand, and we want to support its growth and productivity by doing all we can to get builders back on their tools, and out of the office by reducing their paperwork.”

The Government will introduce an amendment to the Building Act in the middle of this year which will exempt granny flats from needing a building consent if:

The granny flat has a simple design and meets the Building Code

Building work is carried out by authorised building professionals

Homeowners notify their local council before they commence building and once it is completed.

“We have carefully considered the feedback to make sure the path forward strikes the right balance between enabling housing growth and managing risks,” Mr Penk says.

“To support councils with local infrastructure funding for growing communities, the Government has agreed that infrastructure charges will continue to apply to granny flats through the Project Information Memorandum process.”

Public consultation ran from 17 June to 12 August 2024 and received a total of 1970 submissions.

A summary of submissions was published in November 2024 and can be found on the MBIE website .

The proposed consent exemption will not apply to any building work currently in progress or existing structures that fit the specifications of a granny flat under the final exemption criteria. It will apply only to granny flats built after the exemption is in force.

Anyone who is unsure whether their building work needs a building or resource consent should check with their local council.

