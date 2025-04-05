Security resources to support ethnic communities

Source: New Zealand Government

The Ministry for Ethnic Communities has released resources to support people in New Zealand who may be subject to foreign interference, Ethnic Communities Minister Mark Mitchell says.

“Foreign interference impacts the safety and security of everyone in New Zealand.

“Some of our Ethnic Communities in New Zealand are receiving unwanted attention from foreign states aiming to suppress their protected rights and freedoms, including their right to freedom of expression.

“As a Government we are clear that we do not condone foreign interference in New Zealand.

“In my role as the Minister for Ethnic Communities, I want to acknowledge that our Ethnic Communities’ resilience is a national security asset to all of New Zealand.

“The New Zealand public being alert to the threat of foreign interference is a strength. We want to encourage more open conversations and vigilance. We can all help keep New Zealand safe by telling NZSIS or Police about any concerning behaviour or activity.

“I am committed to delivering practical support that will help our communities to withstand foreign interference and to ask for help when they need.”

The Ministry for Ethnic Communities, as part of an all-of government work programme to tackle foreign interference, has released resources in 24 languages with information about:

Foreign interference in New Zealand

Examples of foreign interference including case studies from the New Zealand Security Intelligence Service

Your rights in New Zealand

How to report foreign interference

Keeping safe online

Keeping your organisation safe online

Information about the draft Crimes (Countering Foreign Interference) Amendment Bill.

“This first release of resources will shine a light on foreign interference. There is more work to be done,” says Mr Mitchell.

The Ministry will continue to work with a range of communities to release additional resources and guidance later in the year.

Community Resources are available on the Ministry for Ethnic Communities website: https://www.ethniccommunities.govt.nz/programmes/security-and-resilience/

